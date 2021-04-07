Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBSW opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,892.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

