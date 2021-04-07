Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,083 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEO opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

