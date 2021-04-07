Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 139,505 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CNSL opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $545.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

