Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,408 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.21% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.73. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $94.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.