Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,464,269 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,464,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Quotient Technology worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 473,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after acquiring an additional 269,380 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $1,708,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,672,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,206,132.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,502 shares of company stock valued at $618,535. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

