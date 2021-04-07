Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 33,051 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.80% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of FXA opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

