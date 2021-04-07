Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 41,610 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,610 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,862,000 after buying an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 135,078 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,293 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 152,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.73, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.