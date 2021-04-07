Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,705 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Central Pacific Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $27.76.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.