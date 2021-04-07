Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $42.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

WFC opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 107.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $288,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $6,094,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $4,472,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

