Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.