Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $79.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

WELL stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

