Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,449 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 195,350 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HIO opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.