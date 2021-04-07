Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

