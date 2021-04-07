WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Insider Scott Robert Phillips Sells 20,649 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,355.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Robert Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,864. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.02.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

