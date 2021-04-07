WHALE Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $138.08 million and $1.35 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.31 or 0.00044914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00269649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00763921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,563.60 or 1.00369602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

