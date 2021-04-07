Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.33. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

