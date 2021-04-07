Wing Price Hits $58.76 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.76 or 0.00104080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $87.23 million and $16.80 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00270573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00773782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,671.64 or 1.00389115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,609,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,484,588 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

