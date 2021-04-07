Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 54.6% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $127,312.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.92 or 0.00626435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00079443 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars.

