Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post sales of $68.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.71 million and the lowest is $67.52 million. Wingstop posted sales of $55.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $284.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.40 million to $291.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $329.58 million, with estimates ranging from $317.38 million to $341.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

WING opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

