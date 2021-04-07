WINk Price Up 249.8% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, WINk has traded 249.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $535.87 million and approximately $1.81 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 73.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

