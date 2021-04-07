WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Trading Down 1.7%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS)’s share price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.45. 2,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.22.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.