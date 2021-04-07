WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.96 and last traded at $58.02. Approximately 304,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 358,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.