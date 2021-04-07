WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.70 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 12,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 22,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

