WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of WNS by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

WNS stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

