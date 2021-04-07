Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

There is no company description available for Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.