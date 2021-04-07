WOM Protocol (WOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $124,098.00

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.98 million and $124,098.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00055205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.14 or 0.00634145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00078697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.