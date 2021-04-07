Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $484,720.61

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $484,720.61 and $111,372.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,343.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,986.39 or 0.03525466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.04 or 0.00388757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $624.84 or 0.01108972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.54 or 0.00474842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.75 or 0.00420190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00033978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00303608 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

