Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Woodward posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,862. Woodward has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Woodward by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $83,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

