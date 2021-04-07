Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $27.07

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $28.45. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.