Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $27.07

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $28.45. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
