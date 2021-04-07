Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workhorse Group worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

