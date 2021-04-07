Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $10,311.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

