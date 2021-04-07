Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $5.95 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $390,417.56 and $60.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.95 or 0.00010518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00271685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.00774241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.95 or 1.00243593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

