Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $56,784.72 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.04 billion and approximately $148.94 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $56,784.72 or 1.00206847 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00035399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00096676 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 141,603 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

