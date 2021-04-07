Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $209.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $360.91 or 0.00636780 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $693,317.63 and approximately $209.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00270434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.85 or 0.00804287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.95 or 1.00744248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

