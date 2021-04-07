Wrapped Origin Axie Price Tops $2,888.41 on Top Exchanges (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $655,668.61 and $12,344.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be bought for approximately $2,888.41 or 0.05116346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00056167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00022325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00625055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00078347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Profile

WOA is a coin. Wrapped Origin Axie’s total supply is 227 coins. Wrapped Origin Axie’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Origin Axie’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Origin Axie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

