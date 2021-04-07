WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $118.33

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$118.33 and traded as high as C$125.97. WSP Global shares last traded at C$125.85, with a volume of 183,721 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSP. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.82.

Get WSP Global alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.