WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. 622,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,286. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

