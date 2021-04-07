xBTC (xBTC) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One xBTC coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, xBTC has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $4,889.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00269649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00763921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,563.60 or 1.00369602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 8,737,641 coins and its circulating supply is 5,154,070 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.