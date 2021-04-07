Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,853 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Xcel Energy worth $156,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

