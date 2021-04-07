Xebec Adsorption (XBC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE: XBC) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/16/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$5.07 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.63 million and a PE ratio of -15.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

