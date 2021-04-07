XinFin Network (XDC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.99 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. XinFin Network has a market cap of $682.97 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $776.70 or 0.01393461 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,657,136,473 coins and its circulating supply is 12,257,136,473 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

