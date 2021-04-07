Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.35

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 5430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.