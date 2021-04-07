XMON (XMON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,475.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $2,216.92 or 0.03891901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $37,475.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.00275183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.12 or 0.00802499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,019.18 or 1.00099722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

Buying and Selling XMON

