XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

XPeng stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

