XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.43. 29,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,786,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Alibaba Group Holding Limited acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after buying an additional 3,497,601 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in XPeng by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,576,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,740,000.

