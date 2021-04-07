XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of XPO Logistics worth $32,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,664,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.05, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

