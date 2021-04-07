XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $135.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $9,973,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

