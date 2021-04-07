xRhodium Price Tops $4.29 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00007676 BTC on exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $3,333.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005673 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003832 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00036081 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019757 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

