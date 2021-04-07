XRP (XRP) Price Up 69.7% Over Last Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, XRP has traded up 69.7% against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $42.58 billion and approximately $25.46 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00259851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.00763956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,723.01 or 1.00494353 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.11 or 0.00668109 BTC.

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

