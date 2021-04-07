Xuez (XUEZ) Reaches Market Cap of $111,495.85

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Xuez has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $111,495.85 and approximately $68,956.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,999,437 coins and its circulating supply is 4,033,004 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

